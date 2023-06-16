Used Google search in the past? You may be able to claim settlement money
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you performed a Google search in the past, you may be in line for some settlement money.
It’s part of a lawsuit that alleged the tech giant violated users’ privacy by sharing their search terms to third-party websites.
Anyone who’s used Google to search and clicked on a link in its search results between Oct. 25, 2006 and Sept. 30, 2013 can submit a claim.
The website says the average payout will be around $7.70 per person.
To qualify, claims must be made online within the next six weeks.
Before submitting a claim, users must first register to receive a class member ID. According to the website, a class member ID is needed when filing a claim.
For more information or to submit a claim, click here.
