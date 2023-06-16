TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete shutdown of H-3 Freeway coming up in late June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation wants all motorists to know about an upcoming total shutdown of the H-3 Freeway on Oahu.

It will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric crews will be adjusting power lines and relocating a pole anchor while HDOT crews will be conducting joint repairs on the Haiku side of the tunnels of the freeway.

All on-ramps to the H-3 from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will be closed during the planned closure.

Motorists are advised to use the Likelike or Pali highways as alternate routes during the shutdown.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.