Residents at East Oahu nursing home get new (robotic and aquatic) companion

Kahalu Nui unveiled a robotic seal for residents.
Kahalu Nui unveiled a robotic seal for residents.
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents at a nursing home in East Oahu have a new companion, but it’s not your typical emotional support animal.

Kahala Nui unveiled the newest addition for its Hiolani Care Center: PARO, the robotic seal.

PARO is the most famous member of a new generation of technology called “socially assistive robots,” designed to interact and form human connections.

With gray fur, and even a warm body temperature, PARO has the lifelike appearance and features of a real seal. The robot even contains five different sensory detectors, through which it can perceive people and its environment.

Most of all, PARO is suited for companionship with care center residents. The robot is able to identify the direction of human voice, comprehend words and phrases, and even determine whether a care resident is calm or agitated based on how it is being held and stroked.

Research has proven that among people with dementia, interactions with animals can reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and aggression.

With this in mind, AIST, a Japanese industrial automation company, designed PARO to simulate the therapeutic benefits of animal-assisted therapy.

