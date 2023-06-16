Exported raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus, DOH warns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health Food Safety Branch is warning the public about raw oysters exported from South Korea which may be potentially contaminated with norovirus.

The department notified the FDA of five illnesses from individuals who consumed raw oyster shooters at a restaurant in Hawaii on May 10.

Samples collected were sent to the FDA to be tested for the presence of norovirus. On Monday, confirmed that norovirus GII was detected in one of the two samples collected.

Trace-back information revealed the source for the implicated raw oysters was from a shipment by South Korea’s Dai One Food Co., Ltd.

Officials said the Korean food company has voluntarily recalled it’s Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) raw oysters that were harvested in February and April last year and distributed to restaurants and retailers in Hawaii, Georgia and Minnesota.

The lot numbers affected are:

D021031

D021041

D020481

If you have the recalled products, throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus can cause a sporadic gastroenteritis in populations ranging from children to the elderly. The infections are more frequent in children under age 5 than in adults.

The most-common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache. Most people infected with norovirus begin to develop symptoms 12 to 48 hours after infection. Symptoms usually last one to four days.

Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters and suspect they have food poisoning, should seek medical care immediately.

What do restaurants, retailers and consumers need to do?

DOH says restaurants and retailers should not sell the potentially affected raw oysters and dispose of any products.

Restaurants, retailers and consumers should control the potential for cross–contamination.

Here are some tips:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross–contamination.

