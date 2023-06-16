Public help sought in locating possible witness in Hawaii Kai attempted kidnapping

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a Tesla vehicle that may have witnessed an attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Hawaii Kai last Saturday.

Authorities said a teen boy was walking along Hawaii Kai Drive when a man tried to grab him on the sidewalk.

Police believe that frightening moment was caught on video by the built-in camera of a light-colored Tesla that was driving past the scene when it happened.

Honolulu police said another witness to the attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai observed a light-colored four door Tesla sedan driving down Hawaii Kai Drive between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., heading toward Kamiloiki Community Park.

They’re hoping the car could help in the investigation.

“We just want to see that, you know, maybe your vehicle’s cameras may have caught part of this incident, maybe the suspect vehicle license plate or even the suspect himself,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

Residents in the area tell Hawaii News Now their surveillance cameras weren’t recording at the time.

But police released a sketch of the suspect, described to be in his 50s with a heavy build and dark complexion. He was driving a black SUV.

Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai (Honolulu Crime Stoppers)

“It was very shocking,” said Kaori Uyesagi of Hawaii Kai. “I mean, I see kids all the time walking by themselves in, you know, the sidewalk.”

Uyesagi lives along the sidewalk the 15-year-old victim was walking on.

“It feels really unsafe because the person obviously didn’t, you know, didn’t hesitate to do it in the in the middle of the day.”

Spencer McCallister lives on the same road. As a dad of a teen, he was shocked and discussed safety with his family.

“Just not to engage with strangers and to make sure you’re always asking who they are, how do they know who you are? How do they know you?” said McCallister.

“This particular case suspect also tries to get the kid into the vehicle,” said Kim. “Don’t ever, ever get into vehicles with strangers.”

If you have any information about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.