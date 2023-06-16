Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks Stanley Cup, NBA Finals and much more

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin breakdown some of the week’s biggest sports headlines.

The crew takes a look at the Las Vegas Golden Knight’s first Stanley Cup win, plus the Denver Nuggets run for an NBA Championship and a rousing discussion on a classic Hawaii treat!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

