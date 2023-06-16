Man dies following rollover crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea

Tributes
Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Mililani (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:39 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died following a rollover crash on the H-1 Freeway eastbound in the Aiea area Thursday evening, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m.

Authorities said the male was driving eastbound when he suddenly veered off the roadway, traveled up an embankment and plowed into a metal sign post.

He was then ejected out of the vehicle, police said.

Emergency Medical Services says the man appeared to be in his 50s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are contributing factors.

This is the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 23 during the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

