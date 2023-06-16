Tributes
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports

Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.(WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A pizza restaurant in Connecticut has earned its place on the map with a little help from Barstool Sports.

The joint received so much praise from Barstool Sports founder and pizza review king Dave Portnoy that it ran out of ingredients.

Portnoy’s pizza reviews are famously known for being ranked on a scale from 1 to 10.

On Tuesday, when he stopped by Little Rendezvous, a hole-in-the-wall pizza shop in Meriden with a 135-year-old oven, he gave the pizza a 9.1 rating – one of the highest scores he’s ever handed out.

Little Rendezvous is a hole-in-the-wall pizza shop in Meriden with a 135-year-old oven.
Little Rendezvous is a hole-in-the-wall pizza shop in Meriden with a 135-year-old oven.(WFSB)

The little pizza shop is not so hidden anymore, after Portnoy’s review blew up on social media.

“I’ve been here for 25 years, and I had no clue it existed,” Meriden resident Michael Evans said.

On Wednesday, the day after Portnoy posted his review, the phones rang off the hook at Little Rendezvous. Business boomed so much that the restaurant ran out of pizzas.

“It’s been a day,” said Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous. “Today, by 5:30, it was all over. We had no more dough left, and we planned for a busy day. We basically did Friday’s business in a few hours.”

Dave Portnoy gave the pizza a 9.1 rating – one of the highest scores he’s ever handed out.
Dave Portnoy gave the pizza a 9.1 rating – one of the highest scores he’s ever handed out.(WFSB)

But one of the shop’s employees was so confident in Little Rendezvous’ pizza that he anticipated such excitement.

“I said from day one, way back in the day when I first heard of [Portnoy], if he came here, we were going to have a line around the corner,” employee Joey Gonzales said.

Chehotsky said he expects business to be very busy over the next few weeks.

“If this is how it’s going to be from now on, I’m sending Portnoy the bill for my medical bills, because I’m going to have a heart attack,” Chehotsky said.

Portnoy acknowledged that quote in a tweet on Thursday.

“What a line,” he posted to Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

