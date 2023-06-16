HTA president and CEO John De Fries to step down after contract ends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - John De Fries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his contract ends.

The HTA board made the announcement on Thursday.

De Fries’ agreement ends on Sept. 15.

De Fries took the helm of HTA back in September 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic crippled Hawaii’s economy and tourism industry.

He was the first Native Hawaiian to head the authority.

Officials are expected to provide more details soon.

