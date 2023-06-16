Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HTA president and CEO John De Fries to step down after contract ends

John DeFries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his...
John DeFries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his contract ends.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - John De Fries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his contract ends.

The HTA board made the announcement on Thursday.

De Fries’ agreement ends on Sept. 15.

De Fries took the helm of HTA back in September 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic crippled Hawaii’s economy and tourism industry.

He was the first Native Hawaiian to head the authority.

Officials are expected to provide more details soon.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

The Honolulu AIDS Walk is now in its 32nd year.
Honolulu AIDS Walk returns Saturday with two key goals: Raise funds and shatter stigma
HPD retrofitted 10 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up trucks for use in patrol fleet
HPD rolls out retrofitted pick-up trucks as part of patrol fleet
A launch ceremony was held for Hokulea's 4-year journey around the Pacific.
Ahead of historic voyage, Hokulea launch ceremony celebrates blend of cultures
Ahead of historic voyage, Hokulea launch ceremony celebrates blend of cultures