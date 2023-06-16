HPD rolls out retrofitted pick-up trucks as part of patrol fleet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is rolling out a fleet of retrofitted Chevrolet Colorado trucks, changing the way officers patrol the streets.

It’s the first time pick-up trucks will be used to conduct traffic stops and arrests and answer 911 calls.

While cop cars have caging or plastic barriers that separate officers from those taken into custody, these trucks do not have partitions between the front and back seats.

HPD says the trucks are not meant to transport arrestees, yet.

“This is a pilot program. So we’re going to test it out the capability of the truck and everything,” said HPD Major Calvin Sung, who adds the department is considering other truck models in the future.

For the pilot, HPD converted 10 Chevrolet Colorados it bought in 2020 using CARE Act funds.

During the pandemic, they transported tents and other supplies for COVID response.

Now “they’ll be making traffic stops and responding to the calls for service in these pickup trucks. All HPD pickup trucks are properly marked with the Honolulu Police Department decals. And they’re equipped with police radios, lights and siren,” Sung said. “Trucks will make things easier for on duty patrol police officers to transport a large items such as bicycles, mopeds, as evidence and also the found properties.”

In the past, HPD paid hundreds of dollars for trucks to haul oversize evidence -- additional costs to the department’s budget.

Each district will have a patrol pickup. Should an arrestee need to be transported, Sung says officers will call for an equipped car. For now, there are no plans to add partitions due to the added expense.

So if you see the new HPD-labeled trucks on the road, treat them like any other police car.

If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of an HPD truck, call 9-1-1 to verify the license plate.

