Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD rolls out retrofitted pick-up trucks as part of patrol fleet

HPD retrofitted 10 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up trucks for use in patrol fleet
HPD retrofitted 10 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up trucks for use in patrol fleet(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is rolling out a fleet of retrofitted Chevrolet Colorado trucks, changing the way officers patrol the streets.

It’s the first time pick-up trucks will be used to conduct traffic stops and arrests and answer 911 calls.

While cop cars have caging or plastic barriers that separate officers from those taken into custody, these trucks do not have partitions between the front and back seats.

HPD says the trucks are not meant to transport arrestees, yet.

“This is a pilot program. So we’re going to test it out the capability of the truck and everything,” said HPD Major Calvin Sung, who adds the department is considering other truck models in the future.

For the pilot, HPD converted 10 Chevrolet Colorados it bought in 2020 using CARE Act funds.

During the pandemic, they transported tents and other supplies for COVID response.

Now “they’ll be making traffic stops and responding to the calls for service in these pickup trucks. All HPD pickup trucks are properly marked with the Honolulu Police Department decals. And they’re equipped with police radios, lights and siren,” Sung said. “Trucks will make things easier for on duty patrol police officers to transport a large items such as bicycles, mopeds, as evidence and also the found properties.”

In the past, HPD paid hundreds of dollars for trucks to haul oversize evidence -- additional costs to the department’s budget.

Each district will have a patrol pickup. Should an arrestee need to be transported, Sung says officers will call for an equipped car. For now, there are no plans to add partitions due to the added expense.

So if you see the new HPD-labeled trucks on the road, treat them like any other police car.

If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of an HPD truck, call 9-1-1 to verify the license plate.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

John DeFries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his...
HTA president and CEO John De Fries to step down after contract ends
The Honolulu AIDS Walk is now in its 32nd year.
Honolulu AIDS Walk returns Saturday with two key goals: Raise funds and shatter stigma
A launch ceremony was held for Hokulea's 4-year journey around the Pacific.
Ahead of historic voyage, Hokulea launch ceremony celebrates blend of cultures
Ahead of historic voyage, Hokulea launch ceremony celebrates blend of cultures