Hiker airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge after steering off trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lost hiker was rescued off of Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai on Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Officials said they received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. for a lost hiker off of the trail, and responded with a first unit, who arrived on scene to climb the trail on foot.

Then, a second unit arrived on scene by air, and personnel were dispatched to the hiker’s location.

She was safely airlifted to the nearest landing zone, where she declined medical attention.

The hiker, who was visiting from California, said she got lost in the forest and couldn’t locate the main trail.

She tried to make it out of the valley on her own but only ended up wandering for hours before calling for help.

