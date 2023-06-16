Hawaiian Telcom awarded $37M grant to expand internet across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden-Harris Administration awarded a $37 million grant to Hawaiian Telcom, Inc. to expand its internet networks throughout local communities.

Hawaiian Telcom, Inc. is one of 35 projects across the nation receiving funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $930 million grant program.

Hawaii is ranked among the worst states in the nation for internet coverage and average download speeds.

With the grant, Hawaiian Telcom, Inc. will build economically and environmentally sustainable internet infrastructure that specifically benefits underserved communities.

The project aims to bridge a “digital divide” that is particularly prevalent in neighbor islands and rural Oahu communities such as Waianae, Nanakuli and the North Shore.

“This grant is especially key to ensuring that broadband connectivity is also accessible to the unserved and underserved so that they, too, can connect to the global network that is a essential part of our daily life,” said U.S. Rep. Ed Case, in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.