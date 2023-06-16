Hawaii student architects showcase skills in annual tiny house design challenge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The best student architects across Hawaii’s high schools and colleges showcased their work as they competed in the annual SSFM International Tiny House Design Challenge.

During the 2022 to 23 academic school year, students were tasked with planning, designing, and constructing a tiny house model at their respective campus.

The competing models ranged in size — from miniature replicas with a simulated outside topography to a 4 feet by 15 feet half-scale building.

In addition to preparing their models, students drafted project proposals, final design drawings, and construction cost estimates that were presented in a professional sales pitch to judges, who acted as potential buyers.

Among the judge panel were Byran Gallagher, deputy director of the city’s Department of Design and Construction; Jaren Kunishige, project manager for Ralph Inouye Co Ltd.; and Marie Dominguez, junior interior designer for Architects Hawaii Limited.

Standout models include those from Honolulu Community College, Kealakehe High School, and Waipahu High School, which were commended for their model’s cultural significance, real-world applications, and craftsmanship, respectively.

Winners of the competition will be announced soon by SSFM International.

