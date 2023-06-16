Have plans for Father’s Day weekend? A ‘sweet’ family fun event returns to West Oahu
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second-ever Aloun Farms Ewa Sweet Festival will return ― just in time for Father’s Day.
For an entrance fee of $5 on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can experience a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides, corn picking and other keiki activities.
Local vendors will also sell food, crafts, and more.
The festival will also include a farmers market selling items, including string beans, onion, and eggs.
On Sunday only, fathers can get a free watermelon.
The festival is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children under 2 and under get in free.
