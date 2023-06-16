Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Locally breezy trades, passing showers into the weekend

Radar shows more showers riding in the moderate to breezy trade winds.
Radar shows more showers riding in the moderate to breezy trade winds.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate to locally breezy trades are bringing in more showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, as an upper level disturbance to the east enhances incoming moisture. A slightly drier airmass is expected to move in Friday afternoon into Saturday, but another round of showery weather is expected Sunday into Monday, with a chance for locally heavy showers for windward areas.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a series of background swells will bring some waves for south-facing shores through the middle of next week. Choppy surf generated by the trade winds will continue for east shores. We are watching for a larger out-of-season swell generated by former typhoon Guchol in the northwest Pacific this weekend, with well above-average waves for north and west shores peaking Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Brisk winds to bring scattered showers through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Brisk trade winds bring in more scattered showers through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, June 15, 2023
Windward and mauka areas will see more frequent showers for the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: More showery trade winds ahead
Windward and mauka areas will see more frequent showers for the next several days.
More trade wind showers on the way