First Alert Forecast: Locally breezy trades, passing showers into the weekend

Moderate to locally breezy trades are bringing in more showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, as an upper level disturbance to the east enhances incoming moisture. A slightly drier airmass is expected to move in Friday afternoon into Saturday, but another round of showery weather is expected Sunday into Monday, with a chance for locally heavy showers for windward areas.

In surf, a series of background swells will bring some waves for south-facing shores through the middle of next week. Choppy surf generated by the trade winds will continue for east shores. We are watching for a larger out-of-season swell generated by former typhoon Guchol in the northwest Pacific this weekend, with well above-average waves for north and west shores peaking Sunday and Monday.

