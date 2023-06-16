Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, June 16, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

An upper level disturbance will linger near the state through early next week, which will allow for some locally heavy showers over windward areas at times as occasional increases in low-level moisture embedded within the trades move into the islands.

An uptick in showers is expected around Sunday and Monday, followed by drier conditions from Tuesday onward.

A declining south-southwest swell will drop to summertime background levels Friday. A slight increase in south swell is possible over the weekend.

An out- of-season, medium period northwest swell will build on Saturday, peak above June average at 3 to 4 feet Sunday and Monday.

Trades upwind of the state will generate rough choppy seas near leading to moderate surf along east facing shores through the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

