Family of Hawaii fatally shot in Las Vegas files suit against popular shopping mall

Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt,...
Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and co-worker to everyone who knew her.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Hawaii woman shot and killed at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is now suing the shopping center.

Clarice Yamaguchi died on New Years Eve in 2021 after suspects Jordan Ruby and Jesani Carter allegedly shot her during a purse snatching attempt.

Attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week, claiming the mall should have had more security for the holidays.

They also claim that security should have been on the lookout for the suspects because they were also allegedly involved in robberies, just days before the shooting.

Both Ruby and Carter remain in custody, charged with murder.

Their trial is scheduled for March.

