Episode 165: Navigating the competitive field of youth sports

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week, we’re exploring ways to fine-tune a child’s skills with two powerhouse basketball coaches.

Dean Shimamoto coached the Iolani high school boys basketball team for 10 seasons and led them through three state championship titles and four ILH crowns.

He and Josh Benton are the head coaches of “Takeover,” one of the top youth club boys basketball teams in Hawaii. Both are also proud dads.

Dean and Josh share their coaching philosophies and personal approach to bringing out the best in young athletes and offer advice to parents who are trying to navigate the competitive field of youth sports.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

