Department of Public Safety fined $100K over underground storage tank violations

Halawa Correctional Facility
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is being fined more than $100,000 for a 1,000-gallon unregistered underground storage tank that was found at Halawa Correctional Facility, the state Department of Health said.

A year ago, the DOH discovered the tank, prompting a review of tank’s records.

After almost a year since the tank’s discovery, the Public Safety Department received a fine of $104,125 for several underground storage tank — or UST — violations.

The 1,000-gallon UST system, containing petroleum or hazardous substances, operates an emergency generator.

In Hawaii, the DOH must be notified of underground storage tanks within 30 days of installation, but the UST in violation has been under Halawa Correctional Facility since 1993.

The Department of Health conducts periodic checks on UST to minimize damage to humans and the environment.

