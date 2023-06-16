City to announce official name, brand of Honolulu rail system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City said it will be announcing the official name of the Honolulu rail system at a press conference being held on Friday.

The press conference will be at 10:15 a.m. at the Mayor’s office.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) are expected to attend.

Opening day of the rail’s first phase is slated for June 30, where riders can ride for free.

From July 1 to 4, the service will still be free but riders will need a HOLO card to get on.

