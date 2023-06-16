Tributes
Ahead of historic voyage, Hokulea launch ceremony celebrates blend of cultures

A launch ceremony was held for Hokulea's 4-year journey around the Pacific.
A launch ceremony was held for Hokulea's 4-year journey around the Pacific.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Global Launch Ceremony for is a celebration and coming together of Pacific cultures after nearly 50 years since Hokulea’s first long-distance voyage.

Moananuiakea is considered the longest and most dangerous voyage in its history.

“For me it’s knowing what and who we are sailing for. There’s promises that we kept and that’s to our teachers,” said Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society president.

“The kuleana is to stop extinction of our traditions, our culture, our heritage.”

The crew honors the late Mau Piailug of Satawal, who taught Native Hawaiians how to reclaim their voyaging heritage — using only the wind, ocean and stars.

“Mau always said there’s two storms: One is in nature, these beautiful amazing powerful places, but the one he said is more dangerous is the one inside you. And it’s fear,” Thompson said.

Lehua Kamalu, 36, is Hokulea’s first female captain and navigator.

“You prepare for it, you train for it,” Kamalu said. “For myself, this is my 14th year doing this. To me that is just the beginning.”

For many in the crew, the launch from Alaska is bittersweet — in memory of canoe family members who have passed.

“The last time we were standing on these shores, they were here greeting and welcoming,” Kamalu said. “It’s full circle.”

The Pacific region is facing environmental, political, economic and health challenges.

UH President David Lassner has sailed with Hokulea and says this voyage is important because it’s close to home.

“I really think it’s time to come together in the Pacific and help ourselves addressing these challenges together,” Lassner said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

