Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

John DeFries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his...
HTA president and CEO John De Fries to step down after contract ends
The Honolulu AIDS Walk is now in its 32nd year.
Honolulu AIDS Walk returns Saturday with two key goals: Raise funds and shatter stigma
HPD retrofitted 10 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up trucks for use in patrol fleet
HPD rolls out retrofitted pick-up trucks as part of patrol fleet
A launch ceremony was held for Hokulea's 4-year journey around the Pacific.
Ahead of historic voyage, Hokulea launch ceremony celebrates blend of cultures