Yakutat canoe participates in Juneau ceremonies for Hokulea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wolfe family showed the Yakutat community canoe, which was used in ceremonies for Hokulea in Yakutat and Juneau, Alaska.

The ceremony for Hokulea’s departure for a 4-year Pacific voyage is set for Thursday.

“Hanging out with the crew and being part Hawaiian, I think it’s really helped connect me to a different place and bring all of this together,” said Ralph Wolfe, Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.

He has family in Waimanalo, and he’s Tlingit, Haida, and Native Hawaiian.

“Paddling the yaawk (canoe), fishing, or just living our culture has really been brought out into a different light for me, and I really appreciate that,” he added.

“It’s a way to make sure they know they are a part of history,” said Gloria Wolfe, First Alaskans Institute.

Their two sons, Jackson, 12, and Jace, 9, have participated in the ceremonies with Hokulea as well.

“Now we get another generation of people who live, care, and exist on these wa’a (canoe), on our yaawk.”

