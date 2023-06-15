Tributes
Travelers on Kauai advised to arrive early amid issues with screening equipment

Hawaii Department of Transportation issues travel advisory for Lihue Airport
Hawaii Department of Transportation issues travel advisory for Lihue Airport(HNN File)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is urging travelers on Kauai to arrive at the airport early following issues with screening equipment.

Transportation officials said the checked bag screening equipment at Lihue Airport is not working at full capacity, meaning it may take additional time during the check-in process.

HDOT is advising that passengers arrive two to three hours before their flight.

Officials said departing passengers should check with their airline for kiosk and bag drop hours.

Meanwhile, the HDOT said it will coordinate with TSA and other airlines to provide any updates on the checked bag screening equipment.

