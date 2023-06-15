Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Likelike Highway town-bound lanes closed for repairs

Resurfacing project resumes with completion projected in September
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Likelike Highway Resurfacing project is back on track and the Hawaii Department of Transportation wants you know it will have a huge impact on traveling into town during the night.

All lanes of the freeway’s Honolulu-bound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly (with the exception of weekends) between the H-3 Freeway and Valley View Drive.

HDOT crews will be paving the final lift of the freeway lanes.

During the work hours, all town-bound lanes will be detoured to the H-3 Freeway.

The anticipated completion of this project is September 2023.

