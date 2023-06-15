Tributes
Totem pole trail decorates downtown Juneau in celebration of Indigenous cultural appreciation

The Sealaska Heritage Institute is a native nonprofit organization, the nonprofit arm of Sealaska Corporation.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All week there’s been an exchange of cultures between Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives as the Hokulea crew prepares for tomorrow’s departure ceremony from Juneau, Alaska for a 4-year voyage around the Pacific.

A trial of intricate totem poles are hard to miss in downtown Juneau, as they decorate the neighborhood, as a means of both public art, and Indigenous cultural appreciation.

“These are part of the Kootéeyaa Deiyí which means Totem Pole Trail in Tlingit. These poles were just raised in April of this year. They were carved throughout Southeast,” said David Russel-Jensen of the Sealaska Heritage Institute.

“They were carved in our rural communities by master carvers, as well as their apprentices, and so we recognize that carving totem poles similar to the carving of the Hokulea is becoming slightly endangered so we’ve paired master master artists with younger apprentices to have a teaching moment.”

These totem poles are a labor of love as with some taking over a year to create.

“It’s so special for us you know we get to share our culture with non-natives in the community as well as visitors. Juneau, similar to Hawaii receives of visitors hiring the visitor season. We are expecting 1.5 million this summer so it’s such a blessing to be able to share what an authentic experience of what it means to be Native here,” said Russel-Jensen.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hokulea Pacific Voyage

