Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in an attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai on Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Hawaii Kai Drive.

Authorities say a juvenile man was walking on Hawaii Kai Drive when a male attempted to abduct him by getting him into his black SUV vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s with a dark complexion, a heavy build, and short gray hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

The public may now send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips App.

