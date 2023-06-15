Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State sheriffs arrested Wednesday a 19-year-old Campbell High senior accused of taking a photo of a freshman with severe disabilities using the school urinal and then posting it on social media.

Officials said Cagen Huddy Esperanza is indicted on two counts of privacy violation.

They’re Class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Esperanza was released after posting $25,000 bail.

He’ll be arraigned in court on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Hawaii high schooler indicted after taking photo of student in bathroom, posting online
Mom pursuing charges after son with severe disabilities cyberbullied at Campbell High

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
HPD seek assistance in locating suspect involved in road rage machete assault
HPD seeks assistance in locating suspect involved in road rage machete assault
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

Jimmy Yagi was known as the “Father of Small College Basketball in Hawaii,” putting Hilo on the...
‘His legacy will carry on’: Jimmy Yagi, legendary UH Hilo basketball coach, dies at 88
Totem pole trail decorates downtown Juneau in celebration of Indigenous cultural appreciation
‘Teaching moment’: Intricate totem pole trail elevates Indigenous culture in Juneau
This marks the end of the strike that started on June 1, 2023.
Hawaii Gas, union employees reach agreement on new 3-year contract
Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed
Kakaako landowner reveals plan to replace longtime shopping center with high-rises