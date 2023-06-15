Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State sheriffs arrested Wednesday a 19-year-old Campbell High senior accused of taking a photo of a freshman with severe disabilities using the school urinal and then posting it on social media.
Officials said Cagen Huddy Esperanza is indicted on two counts of privacy violation.
They’re Class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Esperanza was released after posting $25,000 bail.
He’ll be arraigned in court on Monday.
