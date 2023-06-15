Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State sheriffs arrested Wednesday a 19-year-old Campbell High senior accused of taking a photo of a freshman with severe disabilities using the school urinal and then posting it on social media.

Officials said Cagen Huddy Esperanza is indicted on two counts of privacy violation.

They’re Class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Esperanza was released after posting $25,000 bail.

He’ll be arraigned in court on Monday.

