Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The largest landowner in Kakaako has filed permits with the state to build two new high-rises along Ala Moana Boulevard.

Pending the state’s approval, developer Howard Hughes wants to build two mix-used condos, along with retail and a one-acre community park at Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamake’e Street, where Ward Centre is now.

It says all tenants will be offered relocation assistance when the time comes.

The towers will include about 400 units from one-bed to five-bedroom homes.

Carl Ashizawa manages Logos Bookstore of Hawaii.

They just celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Eleven of those years were spent a block away at the old Ward Warehouse, which was replaced by a high rise.

“There’s so many businesses that have closed, especially at Ward Warehouse, that you know, haven’t reopened elsewhere, so that may be the same for a lot of us here.”

After two years at Ward Centre, Carl will need to move again in a few years to make way for the new development.

“It does look a little bit more upscale and, again, I hope they have some affordable housing,” said Ashizawa.

No word yet on affordable housing, but the company said construction would provide about 800 jobs and create $70 million in state tax revenue.

But it will take some time for those with fond memories, like Chelsea McMillan of Honolulu.

“I mean, it is sad just because this was here, you know, we remember it as a kid and everything,” said McMillan. “I remember Old Spaghetti Factory, Kincaid, Ryan’s Grill.”

“There were some times where me and my friends would go to Ryan’s grill. And I also had my first date there with my husband.”

Howard Hughes said the IBM building would be preserved.

All tenants will be offered relocation assistance when the time comes, which could be three to five years, depending on the permit process.

Once finished, the area will also include new walking paths, public art, and native landscaping.

“I kind of like it, especially the park, and yeah, it feels like a nice place for families and, you know, the future,” said McMillan.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.