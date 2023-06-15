NTSB: Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in 2021 experienced partial loss of engine power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB has issued its final report into the investigation of a cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu in July 2021.

The NTSB says Transair flight 810 experienced a partial loss of power in the right engine shortly after takeoff, which led to a water ditching in the ocean about two miles from Kalaeloa, around eleven and a half minutes later.

Two pilots were on board the Boeing 737 and were rescued.

One was critically injured and the other was in serious condition.

Through the investigation, the NTSB says during takeoff, the cockpit voice recorder recorded a “thud” and the sound of a low-frequency vibration.

During the flight, while trying to determine what was going wrong, the report says the first officer misidentified the affected engine and the captain failed to verify the information.

Officials say maintenance was not a factor in the accident.

