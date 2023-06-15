Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NTSB: Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in 2021 experienced partial loss of engine power

The NTSB says Transair flight 810 experienced a partial loss of power in the right engine shortly after takeoff, which led to a water ditching in the ocean.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB has issued its final report into the investigation of a cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu in July 2021.

The NTSB says Transair flight 810 experienced a partial loss of power in the right engine shortly after takeoff, which led to a water ditching in the ocean about two miles from Kalaeloa, around eleven and a half minutes later.

Two pilots were on board the Boeing 737 and were rescued.

One was critically injured and the other was in serious condition.

Through the investigation, the NTSB says during takeoff, the cockpit voice recorder recorded a “thud” and the sound of a low-frequency vibration.

During the flight, while trying to determine what was going wrong, the report says the first officer misidentified the affected engine and the captain failed to verify the information.

Officials say maintenance was not a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

Hokulea arrived in Auke Bay, Juneau on Saturday
LIVE: Launch ceremony underway for Hokulea’s 4-year voyage around the Pacific
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Leatherback hatchlings emerging from a nest in Indonesia.
NOAA spearheads international efforts to save leatherback sea turtle on brink of extinction
Cagen Huddy Esperanza mug
Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer