NOAA spearheads international efforts to save leatherback sea turtle on brink of extinction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center is spearheading international efforts to save one of the most at-risk sea turtle populations on the planet.

The leatherback sea turtle — the Indo-Pacific’s largest and oldest reptile — is at the brink of extinction, scientists said.

Due to the rise of poaching, fishery interactions and illegal egg and meat harvesting, leatherback turtle populations have declined by more than 80% since the 1980s.

In order to mitigate extinction, NOAA has been working with the World Wildlife Fund since 2017 to protect vulnerable leatherback populations.

So far, conservation efforts have reduced the number of hunted leatherbacks in the Indonesian Kei Islands by 85%.

Efforts have also mandated the closing of fisheries, if their longlines exceed 16 interactions with leatherback turtles in a calendar year.

Although leatherback turtles are still classified as an endangered species, progress from NOAA’s conservation efforts provide hope that populations can be recovered.

