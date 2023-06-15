Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NOAA spearheads international efforts to save leatherback sea turtle on brink of extinction

Leatherback hatchlings emerging from a nest in Indonesia.
Leatherback hatchlings emerging from a nest in Indonesia.(NOAA Fisheries/John Wang)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center is spearheading international efforts to save one of the most at-risk sea turtle populations on the planet.

The leatherback sea turtle — the Indo-Pacific’s largest and oldest reptile — is at the brink of extinction, scientists said.

Due to the rise of poaching, fishery interactions and illegal egg and meat harvesting, leatherback turtle populations have declined by more than 80% since the 1980s.

In order to mitigate extinction, NOAA has been working with the World Wildlife Fund since 2017 to protect vulnerable leatherback populations.

So far, conservation efforts have reduced the number of hunted leatherbacks in the Indonesian Kei Islands by 85%.

Efforts have also mandated the closing of fisheries, if their longlines exceed 16 interactions with leatherback turtles in a calendar year.

Although leatherback turtles are still classified as an endangered species, progress from NOAA’s conservation efforts provide hope that populations can be recovered.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

Hokulea arrived in Auke Bay, Juneau on Saturday
LIVE: Launch ceremony underway for Hokulea’s 4-year voyage around the Pacific
NTSB
NTSB: Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in 2021 experienced partial loss of engine power
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Cagen Huddy Esperanza mug
Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer