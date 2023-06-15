Maui mom shares joy of graduating from boot camp for aspiring doctors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s graduation day for a boot camp for aspiring physicians at the UH School of Medicine.

Each year, 12 candidates from challenging socio-economic backgrounds are selected from dozens of applicants for JABSOM’s Imi Hoola Program. Queen’s Health System funds the program and gives graduates full scholarships to JABSOM. Students undergo a year of rigorous training to prepare for medical school.

Only half completed the intense curriculum, including Aileen Ferrer, a 32-year-old mother from Kihei, Maui, who spent days and nights studying, away from her young children, Lucas and Axel.

Ferrer doesn’t have to go to medical school; she already had a successful career in healthcare.

But she says the COVID pandemic and personal family tragedies compelled her to pursue her true passion of being a doctor.

“Just being a mom and that mom guilt to have like ‘is this even worth it?’ Or ‘why am I putting myself through this’ and that grit and resiliency, I feel like all of us, I think it just comes down to your purpose,” Ferrer said.

“I could not have done it without my partner, my other half Charles, he just shouldered all the burden of our family... but also me and like just going through the emotional roller coaster.”

Ferrer says she first wanted to pursue a medical career after her cousin’s sudden death from medical complications in 2009.

“We lost him and growing up on Maui, first generation, my parents immigrated from the Philippines. We were like a tight knit family with not just my siblings or immediate family, but with aunties, uncles and cousins. And so this cousin was was like a brother to me and to all of us. And so it was really tough time,” she said.

In 2015, Ferrer’s family moved to Oahu to care for her mother-in-law who was being treated for stage four colon cancer. She passed away the following year.

“It was a family effort. She lived with me and my other half and really took care of her and so also just experiencing that and going through that,” she said,

Building a pipeline of doctors for neighbor islands is one goal of Imi Hoola.

“We need physicians who look like our community members, and who represent, you know, the real interests of our patients, our students come from life experiences that have adversity, have had challenges. So they actually create the best doctors,” said Dr. Winona Mesiona-Lee, director of Imi Hoola.

“When you’re just stripped away, you really have nothing left so you feel like you can’t move forward,” Ferrer said about the tough program. “I remind myself of my purpose and why I’m here and what the long term goal is for, for me and for my family and the example that I’m setting for my kids.”

And while the program tested her limits and her relationships, Ferrer says she’s a better mom for it.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.