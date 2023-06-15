Many projects lose funding as Governor orders emergency budget cuts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green Wednesday announced emergency cuts of a billion over two years from the state budget just approved by the legislature.

Many high-profile projects are being reduced or eliminated, although some of the largest adjustments were to surpluses and emergency funds in case of disaster.

The Governor said the dramatic list of budget cuts was made necessary by a sudden $300 million drop in estimated state tax revenue from the state Council on Revenues after the legislative session. The Governor said the shortfall forced him to prioritize.

“We are going to focus on the priorities of housing, health care education, and climate, and then we are going to keep coming back to these issues in the subsequent years,” Green said. The three biggest single projects taking a hit are all in Central Oahu.

The Governor eliminated all $72 million set aside for a controversial campus at Mililani Tech Park for state, city, and federal emergency first response agencies. Although he agreed facilities for the state Emergency Management Agency need improvement, the Governor said there were too many unanswered questions, including which agencies would use the facility and who would pay the costs. “If we are going to be hurried, it better be on much small things that I can fix quickly rather than something I can’t come back from,” Green said. “And we can’t come back from hundreds of millions of dollars in expense.”

The leading advocate for the campus was the district’s senator Donovan Dela Cruz, who said the Governor discussed the decision with him this weekend. “If the governor has decided that that’s not something he’s willing to release anytime soon, then we need to move on and figure out how we can still meet the challenges of our first responders,” Dela Cruz said, adding that there may be other uses for the property, such as agricultural product processing.

Two other projects promoted by Dela Cruz, improvements to Wahiawa Dam and new irrigation for former pineapple lands near Whitmore Village, were also dramatically reduced by about $89 million.

Wahiawa State Rep. Amy Perruso expressed concerns about all three projects and openly opposed the first responder campus.

“If we are going to introduce requests for our own districts, we need to make sure that we are moving with our community and not kind of imposing our vision on the community,” Perruso said.

Other significant cuts included $120 of $170 million set aside for teacher housing, which the Governor said was unlikely to be spent in a year anyway.

The biggest single move to balance the budget was to reduce the amount dedicated to the state’s Rainy Day fund from $2 B to $1.5 B and use that money for higher-priority items. The savings also lead to carry-over surpluses of over $500 million in both 2024 and 2025.

The Governor and Budget Director, Luis Salaveria, said the $2 billion in emergency accounts and surpluses would protect the state’s credit rating against unexpected costs from emergencies like hurricanes, pandemics, or economic crises.

The Governor could have made many of the moves by using his power to withhold spending, but said he chose to put the budget changes in the form of line-item vetoes, which lawmakers could override.

Senate President Ron Kouchi said his leadership would begin discussing the cuts next week. Still, Dela Cruz, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said he didn’t expect lawmakers to want to go into special session, and the Governor had to make the moves because of the lower revenue projections.

