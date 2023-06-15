Honolulu AIDS Walk returns Saturday with two key goals: Raise funds and shatter stigma

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Saturday, thousands will come together for the 32nd annual Honolulu AIDS Walk at Kapiolani Park and Bandstand.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser in Hawaii for organizations that help those living with HIV and AIDS.

Organized by the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (H3RC), it’s a chance for the LGBTQ+ community and supporters to come together in hopes of shattering misconceptions around the disease.

“It’s not just a gay disease. Yes, there is a high prevalence amongst our community, and so we have to be extra vigilant, but it can really affect anyone. And as we know, there’s so many different misconceptions. You’re not gonna get it from me hugging you, you’re not gonna get it from me kissing you, you’re gonna get it from blood to blood contact,” H3RC Director Of Marketing Andrew Ogata said.

“It’s just all about knowledge and the more knowledge we can put out there, the less stigma we’ll have against our community.”

Ogata also pointed out that heterosexual women of color are the second most at-risk demographic for contracting HIV and AIDS.

Events for the Honolulu AIDS walk begin at 8 a.m. with a morning warm-up.

The official walk around the park starts at 10 a.m., and throughout the morning, there will be various booths and entertainment for the public to enjoy. Hawaii News Now’s Dillon Ancheta is one of the emcees for the event.

“It’s really a gathering of the community to come together and not only raise money for people living with HIV, but really just show support for people living with HIV,” Ogata said.

While medical advances have been made and treatments created, there is still no cure. Walk organizers say events like this significantly help offset costs related to HIV/AIDS care when certain grants don’t cover everything. So far this year, they’ve already raised over $81,000 of their $100,000 goal.

If you’d like to support the walk, click here to donate and learn more. There will also be an online silent auction that opens Saturday.

