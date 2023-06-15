Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘His legacy will carry on’: Basketball community mourns legendary UH Hilo coach Jimmy Yagi

(Hawaii Hilo Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary UH Hilo basketball coach Jimmy Yagi died Wednesday morning at the age of 88.

Yagi’s the winningest men’s basketball coach in Vulcans history with 252 wins over 12 seasons.

He was known as the “Father of Small College Basketball in Hawaii,” putting Hilo on the map.

“He inspired a community really to love the game, to have a passion for basketball and this community and that’s carried forward to this day,” said current UH Hilo basketball head coach Kaniela Aiona.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for what Coach Yagi did,” Aiona said.

“I think every time a basketball bounces here in Hilo, it’s a tribute to him.”

For six decades, Yagi led youth camps across Hawaii impacting thousands of young athletes — it’s now named the Jimmy Yagi Basketball Camp.

“I think he was a great ambassador for the game,” said Yagi’s former player Bill O’Rear.

“He is the nicest person I’ve ever met. He never was mean to people, his thing was always be kind always be willing to help people.”

Yagi’s cause of death has not been released yet.

He leaves behind his wife Jeanne and sons Brady and Kirby.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The Willamette Valley Fruit Company and California Splendor are voluntarily recalling their...
Frozen strawberry products sold in Hawaii recalled over Hepatitis A concerns
Hawaii Department of Transportation issues travel advisory for Lihue Airport
Travelers on Kauai advised to arrive early amid issues with screening equipment
Gov. Green signed five bills relating to domestic violence, sexual abuse, and child welfare on...
Gov. Green signs bills relating to domestic violence, sexual abuse and child welfare
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s