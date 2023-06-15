‘His legacy will carry on’: Basketball community mourns legendary UH Hilo coach Jimmy Yagi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary UH Hilo basketball coach Jimmy Yagi died Wednesday morning at the age of 88.

Yagi’s the winningest men’s basketball coach in Vulcans history with 252 wins over 12 seasons.

He was known as the “Father of Small College Basketball in Hawaii,” putting Hilo on the map.

“He inspired a community really to love the game, to have a passion for basketball and this community and that’s carried forward to this day,” said current UH Hilo basketball head coach Kaniela Aiona.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for what Coach Yagi did,” Aiona said.

“I think every time a basketball bounces here in Hilo, it’s a tribute to him.”

For six decades, Yagi led youth camps across Hawaii impacting thousands of young athletes — it’s now named the Jimmy Yagi Basketball Camp.

“I think he was a great ambassador for the game,” said Yagi’s former player Bill O’Rear.

“He is the nicest person I’ve ever met. He never was mean to people, his thing was always be kind always be willing to help people.”

Yagi’s cause of death has not been released yet.

He leaves behind his wife Jeanne and sons Brady and Kirby.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.