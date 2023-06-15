Tributes
Hawaii’s highest-ranking soldier urges potential recruits to consider Army to ‘see the world’

General Charles Flynn has been in command for two years of the more than 107,000 troops and civilians within the U.S. Army Pacific.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, is a huge advocate of young Americans striving to be all that they can be by joining the Army.

“You can see the world, you can get beyond where you grew up. You can make a difference by being part of a team,” he said.

Flynn, the highest-ranking soldier in Hawaii, says there is more to the Army than combat and adds that a U.S. soldier will more often than not be called to assist when disaster strikes anywhere in the world, like supporting relief efforts following Typhoon Mawar.

“We have a task force in Guam, that is helping conduct, lead, plan, synchronize and coordinate with the governor of Guam and the governor and the Guam National Guard on the recovery operations in Guam,” he said.

But it doesn’t stop there. Flynn says U.S. Army Pacific has troops in 14 countries providing assistance in training, assisting in humanitarian efforts and more.

“We have forces in the Philippines right now that are on their sixth or seventh month at Camp Kino that are operating with the Philippine Northern Command,” he said. “We have permanent forces in Japan. There’s exercise going on right now in Malaysia called the Sama warrior. There’s planning going on for operations in Thailand early next year.”

In general, Flynn says, today’s soldier will be exposed to a not so typical day in the office but instead find themselves somewhere in the Pacific, providing a safe and secure environment for all.

“The soldiers that serve out here are going to see the world they’re going to see a wide range of cultures.”

So, happy birthday, U.S. Army, and by what Gen. Flynn describes, there are many options for today’s soldier to be all that you can.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

