Hawaii Gas and striking employees reach agreement on new 3-year contract

This marks the end of the strike that started on June 1, 2023.
This marks the end of the strike that started on June 1, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Gas union workers voted Wednesday to ratify a new three-year contract, according to Hawaii Gas and Teamsters.

The Teamsters released an official statement:

We would like to announce that the Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996 has officially ended our strike against Hawaii Gas. After weeks of negotiations, we have reached an agreement that we believe benefits both our members and the company. Our primary goal in this strike was to ensure that our members were compensated fairly for their hard work and dedication to Hawaii Gas.

We are pleased to report that our agreement with the company includes increased wages and improved benefits for our members. We believe this agreement is a win for everyone involved. Our members will be able to return to work with the knowledge that their contributions are valued and compensated fairly and Hawaii Gas can continue providing vital services to the people of Hawaii. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support we have received from the community. We know that our decision to strike impacted many people, and we appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the public. Thank you for your attention and support throughout this process.

Hundreds of union workers with Hawaii Gas went on strike at the beginning of the month amid a contract dispute over pay, medical costs and retirement benefits.

