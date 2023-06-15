Gov. Green signs bills relating to domestic violence, sexual abuse and child welfare

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A momentous step toward protecting Hawaii’s families, Gov. Green signed five bills relating to domestic violence, sexual abuse, and child welfare on Wednesday.

Two of the bills aim to reform the child welfare system, which was frequently cited as ineffective during the signing conference.

The first bill establishes a two-year inter-island pilot program for a child and adolescent crisis mobile outreach team. The second requires the Department of Human Services to work with community members and stakeholders, so that structural failures can be addressed.

“With the governor’s signing of today’s child welfare bills, we hope to address the failures that led to the abuse of children whom the state is supposed to protect,” state Sen. Joy San Buenaventura said.

The remaining three bills were spearheaded by the Women’s Legislative Caucus.

Their bills seek to improve campus safety at the University of Hawaii colleges, combat human trafficking, and heighten training requirements for custody evaluators, respectively.

Along with the caucus’ four co-convenors, Gov. Green was joined by Hale Kipa CEO Venus Rosete-Medeiros and Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman — both of whom are considered local champions because of their family welfare work.

Working against domestic violence since the 1970s, Kriedman is attributed to the bottom-up development of protections for survivors. While the signing of the bills is a milestone of what was a very steep climb, Kriedman believes that the climb is not over.

“We are on a long ride, to keep our families safe. And as we say at the Domestic Violence Action Center, families are at the core of a healthy community,” she said.

