Frozen strawberry products sold in Hawaii recalled over Hepatitis A concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Willamette Valley Fruit Company and California Splendor are voluntarily recalling their frozen strawberry products after an investigation revealed that they may be contaminated with Hepatitis A, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled strawberries were included in three frozen fruit packages sold at Hawaii Walmart stores: Great Value sliced strawberries, Great Value mixed fruit and Great Value antioxidant blend.

They were also included in the Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries sold at Hawaii Costco stores.

If you have the recalled products, throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

Hepatitis A illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of Hepatitis A.

The FDA is continuing to identify affected products to recall.

