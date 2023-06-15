Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: more showery trade winds ahead

Radar shows more incoming windward and mauka showers on the trade winds.
Radar shows more incoming windward and mauka showers on the trade winds.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showery weather with moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for then next several days, but especially Thursday and Friday and then again for the beginning of the coming week. More showers have already been moving in over windward and mauka areas, thanks to a weak upper low over the state.

Over the next few days, the low will deepen and move westward, bringing a higher chance of showers mainly for the western islands. The wetter pattern will continue into the weekend. We have a first alert for the possibility of locally heavy showers Sunday and Monday, but confidence in the forecast is still on the lower side. Stay tuned.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf on east shores will be rough and choppy due to the trade winds, with some background swells maintaining waves for south shores. Surf on north and west shores will remain small until we get an out-of-season west-northwest swell Sunday into early next week from former Typhoon Guchol in the northwest Pacific.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is now in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii, with east to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots expected.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
Man, woman arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Sunshine with breezy trade winds and windward and mauka showers that will drift leeward at...
Sunshine with breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers to drift leeward at times
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trade wind showers ride to windward neighborhoods
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through Friday