First Alert Forecast: more showery trade winds ahead

Showery weather with moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for then next several days, but especially Thursday and Friday and then again for the beginning of the coming week. More showers have already been moving in over windward and mauka areas, thanks to a weak upper low over the state.

Over the next few days, the low will deepen and move westward, bringing a higher chance of showers mainly for the western islands. The wetter pattern will continue into the weekend. We have a first alert for the possibility of locally heavy showers Sunday and Monday, but confidence in the forecast is still on the lower side. Stay tuned.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf on east shores will be rough and choppy due to the trade winds, with some background swells maintaining waves for south shores. Surf on north and west shores will remain small until we get an out-of-season west-northwest swell Sunday into early next week from former Typhoon Guchol in the northwest Pacific.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is now in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii, with east to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots expected.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.