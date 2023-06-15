First Alert Forecast: Brisk trade winds bring in more scattered showers through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

An upper level low will linger over the state through early next week, which will allow for some locally heavy showers over windward areas at times as occasional increases in low-level moisture embedded within the trades move into the islands.

Some locally heavy showers will be possible for windward areas around the Sunday-Monday time frame.

Expect a mix of small, long- period south and south-southwest swells to produce mainly background level surf along southern shores Friday through the middle of next week.

Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands.

An out-of-season, 3 to 5 foot medium period northwest swell generated by former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol is forecast to arrive this weekend.

