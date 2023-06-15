Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Brisk trade winds bring in more scattered showers through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, June 15, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

An upper level low will linger over the state through early next week, which will allow for some locally heavy showers over windward areas at times as occasional increases in low-level moisture embedded within the trades move into the islands.

Some locally heavy showers will be possible for windward areas around the Sunday-Monday time frame.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Expect a mix of small, long- period south and south-southwest swells to produce mainly background level surf along southern shores Friday through the middle of next week.

Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands.

An out-of-season, 3 to 5 foot medium period northwest swell generated by former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol is forecast to arrive this weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
2 people arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
HPD seek assistance in locating suspect involved in road rage machete assault
HPD seeks assistance in locating suspect involved in road rage machete assault
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Brisk winds to bring scattered showers through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Brisk trade winds bring in more scattered showers through the weekend
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trade wind showers ride to windward neighborhoods
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through Friday