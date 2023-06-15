Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson pleads not guilty to domestic abuse charge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Anderson, former city councilmember and candidate for lieutenant governor, pleaded not guilty to “abuse of a family member” in district court on Tuesday.

Anderson was charged after allegedly injuring his girlfriend in Waimanalo last month.

According to a police report, the victim — a 34-year-old woman — told HPD that she had been physically abused by her boyfriend, reportedly causing “pain and visible injuries.”

Anderson served on the City Council from 2009 to 2021 and ran an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor last year.

He had been tapped by Gov. Josh Green to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands but a State Senate panel voted to not recommend his nomination. He withdrew his name from consideration after.

He is due back in court in two weeks.

