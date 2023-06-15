Tributes
Are Hawaii’s waters healthy? Critical research underway using ocean drones to find out

By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:59 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists in Hawaii are using new tools to learn more about climate change and measure other ocean data around the islands.

Three “Saildrone Explorers” recently embarked on a six-month journey around the state to evaluate ocean health.

The saildrones left from Pacific Shipyards International in Honolulu Harbor on Oahu in March and the official mission started on April 1.

Researcher say the 23-foot ocean drones will send back critical data and images in real-time.

”These ocean drones will be out sampling continuously for the next six months, providing a thousand times more ocean chemistry measurements in coastal waters than has ever been available,” said Christopher Sabine, UH Manoa’s interim Vice Provost for Research and Scholarship.

The autonomous (but constantly monitored saildrones) are equipped with multiple instruments that are able to develop maps from measurements to scientists identify “hot spots” of ocean acidification.

UH says the effort is also a part of the $50 million donation to improve Hawaii’s ocean health.

To learn more about how UH is utilizing the new tech, click here.

