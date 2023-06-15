Tributes
Aloha Stadium video board begins move to Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

The 1,500 square foot video board that loomed over the North End Zone will soon be relocated to the Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An iconic and massive piece of Aloha Stadium is coming down and getting new life.

The 1,500 sq. foot video board that loomed over the North end zone will soon be relocated to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa.

The Aloha Stadium Authority says the move will be mutually beneficial for both UH and Stadium officials.

The estimated cost was not disclosed but the process is being divided between the stadium and the University. With UH covering the cost and labor of installing the board at Ching.

It’s also a welcome sign of progress on the New Aloha Stadium plan.

“This is one step in the right direction.” Aloha Stadium manager Ryan Andrews told Hawaii News Now. “It’s an interim step, obviously, it’s going to help UH for the interim, but we want to hopefully see in the near future more and more things coming down so that we can move to the future site.”

Luke Tingle of Daktronics — the board’s manufacturers — says they are looking to get the board installed at Ching Field next week.

Tingle added that the board still has a lot of life in it and will be put to good use in Manoa.

“So it’s really only got one full year of use.” Daktronics project executive Luke Tingle said. “The traditional life is 10 plus years of these boards, so there’s plenty of good life left in the board. so it’s going to look fantastic at Ching, I’ve seen the structure and how it fits into what they’re doing over there.”

For the football team, seeing a piece of their old home digs will bring back the glory days of the Rainbow warriors.

“We’re just trying to recreate all the same nostalgia and the same feelings that people had going to Aloha Stadium, you know, having that bulletin board and that scoreboard, it will signify something for us.” UH football head coach Timmy Chang said.

The ‘Bow’s home opener is set for September 1st against Stanford.

