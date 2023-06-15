6 arrested in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries

Tributes
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested six men in connection with a violent altercation in Hilo that left a car damaged and a teenager with multiple injuries on Monday.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at Carlsmith Beach Park, where police responded to a report of criminal property damage.

Police said three teen boys were in a parked car when a group of men began attacking.

Video also showed a man shattering the car’s windshield with a bat.

Police said one of the victims — a 17-year-old boy — was pulled out of the car and struck multiple times by the suspects.

One of the suspects also pulled a gold chain from the victim’s neck before fleeing, police said.

Dispute between mothers, daughters leads to violent retaliation at Hilo beach park

Police identified and arrested six suspects, including two sets of fathers and sons. Their offenses include entering into a vehicle to commit a crime against person or property rights, assault, criminal property damage, and robbery for taking the necklace by force.

Those arrested include:

  • 45-year-old Lanalika Poaha, of Hilo
  • 21-year-old Cy Poaha (son of Lanakila Poaha), of Hilo
  • 40-year-old Joshua Godbolt, of Kurtistown
  • 18-year-old Alize Godbolt (son of Joshua Godbolt), of Kurtistown
  • 24-year-old Justin Godbolt-Agustin (son of Joshua Godbolt), of Kurtistown
  • 21-year-old Micah Castro, of Keaau
Hawaii Island police have arrested six men in connection with a violent affray in Hilo that left a car damaged and a minor with multiple injuries on Monday.(Hawaii Police Department)

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated for bruising, swelling to his eye, and lacerations to his head, shoulder and an ear. The two other victims were also injured but did not seek medical care, officials said.

The owner of the car — Astania Caputo — told Hawaii News Now the attack was “a case of mistaken identity” connected to a fight that broke out 45 minutes earlier.

Caputo said her daughter had nothing to do with this dispute, and she and her boyfriend moved their car to keep their distance.

The car, a 2015 Honda sedan, sustained damage, including a broken rear glass window, a flat tire and multiple vehicle dents.

All suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call (808) 961-2378 or call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

