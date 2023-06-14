Sunshine with breezy trade winds and windward and mauka showers that will drift leeward at times

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Sunshine with moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, which will include some windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times; due to a weak upper disturbance in the area, especially overnight through the morning periods. A weak upper low overhead will introduce pockets of moisture in addition to the trade wind flow/moisture which may bring bands of moisture, and an elevated inversion will support periods of showery conditions.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

A mix of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells along south facing shores through this weekend. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds. The current small, short-period northwest swell will linger into Friday. An out-of-season, medium-period west-northwest swell generated by former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol is forecast to arrive this weekend, providing a boost to surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday.

