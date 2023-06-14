Tributes
Sunshine with breezy trade winds and windward and mauka showers that will drift leeward at times

Most of the rain will be in the overnight and early morning hours
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:19 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Sunshine with moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through early next week, which will include some windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times; due to a weak upper disturbance in the area, especially overnight through the morning periods. A weak upper low overhead will introduce pockets of moisture in addition to the trade wind flow/moisture which may bring bands of moisture, and an elevated inversion will support periods of showery conditions.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

A mix of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells along south facing shores through this weekend. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds. The current small, short-period northwest swell will linger into Friday. An out-of-season, medium-period west-northwest swell generated by former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol is forecast to arrive this weekend, providing a boost to surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday.

