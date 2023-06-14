Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South

Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.(BRADLEY BEDWELL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South from Texas to Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings, mainly in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, and cautioned that gusts of hurricane-force winds exceeding 90 mph (145 kph) were possible in parts of northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. Some areas also were pelted with large hail.

In Alabama, the Eufaula Police Department said confirmed tornado damage was reported in the city near the Georgia state line. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs told WSFA-TV that no injuries were immediately reported, but the storm collapsed a wall of a building and downed 30 or 40 trees.

Local news outlets showed viewer-submitted video of a tornado rumbling through nearby Henry County, Alabama, and of roof damage in the area.

In southwest Georgia, officials were reporting downed trees and snapped power lines, said Richard Martin, emergency management director for rural Calhoun County. Connie Hobbs, the elected commission chairman for neighboring Baker County, said hail stones up to golf-ball size had fallen in her yard.

Sheriff Larry Rowe of Cass County in eastern Texas told KYTX-TV that some vehicles were blown off a highway Wednesday afternoon as the county was under a tornado warning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
Man, woman arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A portion of Kalanianaole Highway was closed in both directions from Nawiliwili to Sandy Beach...
Motorcyclist critically injured after plunging 100 feet down cliff in East Oahu

Latest News

1976 crew members Billy Richards, Shorty Bertelmann and John Kruse reunite on deck of Hokulea.
‘To be here is massive’: 1976 Hokulea crewmembers hold emotional reunion in Alaska
Crewmembers from Hokulea's first voyage, dubbed as the 76ers, reflect on their humble beginnings
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race days after Trump’s indictment
Cole Bridges could face up to 20 years in prison on each of the two charges at a Nov. 2...
US Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to contact terrorists to ambush Army soldiers in Middle East
A therapy dog at Maryland University was honored with a “dogtorate” for her service during the...
CUTE: University honors hospital service dog with ‘dogtorate’