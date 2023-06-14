Tributes
Portal for City’s rent, utility relief program closes after surge in applications

(Canva)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to extraordinary demand from Oahu renters, the City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program (RURP) application portal closed again Tuesday afternoon.

The RURP portal received 2,000 new applications in just over two hours.

The program, an essential resource for thousands of Oahu residents and families who suffered severe financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily reopened for new applications at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The program doled out $216 million in federal funds to help 16,000 Oahu families struggling to pay rent.

Now, the city has $25 million to spend on the program from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds approved by the Honolulu City Council in January.

All requests for rent and utility help are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and approved applications will be paid as long as funds are available. No application is guaranteed funding.

The City and County of Honolulu, Catholic Charities Hawaii, and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement are also organizing in-person application events, and those events will be listed here as they are confirmed.

All appointment slots have been filled for the first in-person enrollment event, scheduled for June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nanakuli Public Library in Waianae.

Renters who have received an eviction notice are urged to immediately contact The Mediation Center of the Pacific at (808) 521-6767, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on State holidays.

The Center can hold mediation sessions with renters and landlords to help find common ground. Mediations often lead to agreements on payment plans.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

