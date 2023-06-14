Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NOAA: Another monk seal found dead on Oahu

NOAA said another young female monk seal has been found dead on Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA said another young female monk seal has been found dead on Oahu.

The agency responded to the report of the dead seal, Hoʻomau Lehua, on June 12 on the North Shore of Oahu.

Her cause of death is currently unknown.

This seal’s death comes in the wake of a fellow female monk seal that was intentionally killed on a West Oahu beach via blunt force trauma.

NOAA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of anyone responsible for intentionally killing a Hawaiian monk seal.

Hawaiian monk seals are among the world’s most endangered species with just 1,500 known individuals in the main Hawaiian islands. They’re protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Ho’omau Lehua, also known as RS48, was born on Feb 23, 2023, to mother Lei Ola, RH48.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response collected RS48 and brought her to NOAA’s facility on Ford Island.

NOAA Fisheries is conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and will provide updates as available.

Anyone with information on Malama’s death should call NOAA’s enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.

To report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting, call the Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu City Council raises
5 of 9 City Councilmembers support 64% pay raise
File photo
3-year-old boy in serious condition after nearly drowning at birthday party in Waikiki

Latest News

Local Connection: Maui Police Department
Lahaina man killed in West Maui bicycle crash identified
NOAA: Another monk seal found dead on Oahu
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through Friday
Mokulua Islands
Ocean Safety: ‘Adventure seekers’ exploring offshore islands are putting themselves ― and others ― at risk