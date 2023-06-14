NOAA: Another monk seal found dead on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA said another young female monk seal has been found dead on Oahu.

The agency responded to the report of the dead seal, Hoʻomau Lehua, on June 12 on the North Shore of Oahu.

Her cause of death is currently unknown.

This seal’s death comes in the wake of a fellow female monk seal that was intentionally killed on a West Oahu beach via blunt force trauma.

NOAA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of anyone responsible for intentionally killing a Hawaiian monk seal.

Hawaiian monk seals are among the world’s most endangered species with just 1,500 known individuals in the main Hawaiian islands. They’re protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Ho’omau Lehua, also known as RS48, was born on Feb 23, 2023, to mother Lei Ola, RH48.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response collected RS48 and brought her to NOAA’s facility on Ford Island.

NOAA Fisheries is conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and will provide updates as available.

Anyone with information on Malama’s death should call NOAA’s enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.

To report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting, call the Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

