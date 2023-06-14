Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai police, US Marshals arrest island’s most-wanted fugitives in joint operation

KPD and U.S. Marshals arrested four of Kauai's most-wanted
KPD and U.S. Marshals arrested four of Kauai's most-wanted(Hawaii News Now)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a joint operation, the Kauai Police Department and U.S. Marshals captured four of the island’s most-wanted fugitives over the course of two days last week, officials said.

Fugitive sweeps are performed once a year, according to KPD.

From June 7 to June 8, KPD and U.S. Marshals arrested four individuals stemming from outstanding warrants. They were arrested for various offenses ranging from possession of weapons and explosives to assault to drug charges.

Cases will be overseen by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

In a second operation, KPD and U.S. Marshals worked together to make 104 sex offender checks. KPD found that 16 sex offenders were non-compliant, including two who were incarcerated and one who moved off island.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents, particularly the most vulnerable, is our top priority,“ said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Lt. Christian Jenkins, in a statement.

“By conducting thorough checks on individuals on the registry, we send a clear message we will not tolerate any threat to our community. We’re thankful to the U.S. Marshals Service because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
‘It’s a crime scene’: Brother of murdered man connected to crime boss case found dead in sinkhole
Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman following a large brawl that broke out at a...
Man, woman arrested after large brawl breaks out at Waianae McDonald’s
Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on June 1 when he got into...
Outpouring of aloha for woman whose husband died on Hawaii honeymoon, wallets stolen
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A portion of Kalanianaole Highway was closed in both directions from Nawiliwili to Sandy Beach...
Motorcyclist critically injured after plunging 100 feet down cliff in East Oahu

Latest News

Governor announces line-item vetoes to bill related to state budget
Trump delivered defiant speech after indictment hearing
Midday Newscast: Governor announces line-item vetoes to bill related to state budget
1976 crew members Billy Richards, Shorty Bertelmann and John Kruse reunite on deck of Hokulea.
‘To be here is massive’: 1976 Hokulea crewmembers hold emotional reunion in Alaska