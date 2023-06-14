Kauai police, US Marshals arrest island’s most-wanted fugitives in joint operation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a joint operation, the Kauai Police Department and U.S. Marshals captured four of the island’s most-wanted fugitives over the course of two days last week, officials said.

Fugitive sweeps are performed once a year, according to KPD.

From June 7 to June 8, KPD and U.S. Marshals arrested four individuals stemming from outstanding warrants. They were arrested for various offenses ranging from possession of weapons and explosives to assault to drug charges.

Cases will be overseen by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

In a second operation, KPD and U.S. Marshals worked together to make 104 sex offender checks. KPD found that 16 sex offenders were non-compliant, including two who were incarcerated and one who moved off island.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents, particularly the most vulnerable, is our top priority,“ said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Lt. Christian Jenkins, in a statement.

“By conducting thorough checks on individuals on the registry, we send a clear message we will not tolerate any threat to our community. We’re thankful to the U.S. Marshals Service because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,”

